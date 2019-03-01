Hamas official: We'll cleanse 'Palestine' of Zionists

Fathi Hammad, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, twice in recent weeks threatened Israel.

On February 19, Hammad said that the Arab regimes that have normalized relations with Israel will be "buried in the trash heaps of history" alongside the Jews, who are Allah's enemies. He said that the children of Gaza will be taught how to liberate their land in the kindergartens, elementary schools, and he praised one million of Gaza's "children" for having "enrolled" in a national, Islamic, Jihadi, religious "course" that included "fence-breaking and confrontation."

On February 22, Hammad said that the Palestinians will cleanse “Palestine” of the filth of the Zionist enemy and that they will stop only at martyrdom and victory. He then joined a chant of: "With our souls and blood we will redeem you, oh Al-Aqsa!"

Fathi's statements on both occasions were aired on Al-Aqsa TV and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Hammad, who in the past served as Hamas’ interior minister, was added by the US to its "global terrorist" list in 2016.

He has threatened Israel, as well as the US, on several occasions in the past. In late 2017, shortly after US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Hammad warned the President that “Palestine will become your graveyard.”

Hammad has in the past vowed to annihilate the “brothers of apes and pigs”, meaning the Jews.

He has also called on Fatah to join Hamas and “wage Jihad” against Israel and has also declared that Israel will be gone in eight years.