Tommy Robinson FB ban after uploading scathing documentary

Political Advisor to the Leader of the UK Independence Party Tommy Robinson's Facebook page has been taken down, after he uploaded a documentary about the collusion, the Panorama television show, and what he calls "a far-Left organization called Hope not Hate" to silence his message by labeling him "racist".
The documentary was produced after Robinson's release from jail for a “breach of the peace” while live-streaming a trial involving a Muslim rape gang outside Leeds Crown Court.
The documentary is still available on YouTube and Robinson activists have urged supporters to watch and disseminate it while it is still available.
Tags:BBC, Tommy Robinson