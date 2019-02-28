Tommy Robinson FB ban after uploading scathing documentary

Political Advisor to the Leader of the UK Independence Party Tommy Robinson's Facebook page has been taken down, after he uploaded a documentary about the collusion, the Panorama television show, and what he calls "a far-Left organization called Hope not Hate" to silence his message by labeling him "racist".

The documentary was produced after Robinson's release from jail for a “breach of the peace” while live-streaming a trial involving a Muslim rape gang outside Leeds Crown Court.

The documentary is still available on YouTube and Robinson activists have urged supporters to watch and disseminate it while it is still available.