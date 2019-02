Full minibus set ablaze, attempted attack a a school among 52 terror attacks over the last week.

Twenty-eight firebombs were thrown at Israeli vehicles in Judea and Samaria over the last week. In one attack, a minibus full of civilians was set ablaze.

In another incident, a terrorist was caught while attempting to infiltrate a children's school.

In total, 52 terrorist attacks occurred over the last week, and 344 terror attacks have been committed since the beginning of 2019.