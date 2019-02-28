

Today is Arele's surgery... Arele, 34-year-old father of 2, undergoes lifesaving surgery to amputate both arms below his elbows and both legs below his knees today. ,

iStock Hospital bed Rabbi YY Jacobson - WATCH: The Story of Arele The Story About A Young 34 Year Old Man Named Arele Eleven months ago, Rabbi Aron "Arele” Oster went into Septic Shock, sending his family and the entire Klal Yisroel into shock of our own. Through endless miracles, he has beat the odds, regaining consciousness, reconnecting with his wife and children and starting on the long road to his new life. This Thursday, Arele will undergo a lifesaving surgery to amputate both arms below his elbows and both legs below his knees. Arele is just 34 years old. A father of 2. He's known as a shining beacon of passionate Torah learning, meticulous Yir'as Shomayim and humble Ahavas Yisroel. He’s a soft-spoken husband, a doting father and a talented Baal Tefilla Before the events of last Erev Pesach, Arele… • Devoted hours every Friday to visit Yidden who are not yet observant • Held numerous chavrusos with people new to Yiddishkeit • Was a beloved Magid Shiur in the Mesivta in Monsey • Was an admired teacher of Torah and Chassidus in neighborhood Shtieblach The doctors gave him a 2% chance, and Boruch Hashem, he beat the odds to survive. After Thursday’s 8-hour surgery, Arele will בעזה"י beat the challenges ahead. THANK YOU, THANK YOU FOR GIVING HIM NEW LIMBS! NOW, LET'S PUT HIM ON HIS FEET WITH THE TREATMENT, THERAPY, REHAB AND EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH HIS NEW LIFE, INCLUDING RETROFITTING HIS HOME TO BE MOBILITY-FRIENDLY. Please continue to giving and share the link, and please, please… Continue to daven for אהרן בן חנה. Your Tefillos work! DONATE NOW!!

