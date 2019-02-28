Russian train displays Syria War spoils to show Russian People

Russian train travels to 61 Russian cities in 45 days displaying spoils from war in Syria.

Al-Arabiya Network (Saudi Arabia) aired a report this Sunday about a Russian train that will be traveling to 61 Russian cities in 45 days and displaying spoils from the war in Syria, reports Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The train will reportedly carry about 500 pieces of military equipment, including vehicles and weapons systems, and the display will take place on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

A Russian soldier who was interviewed said that the goal is to show the Russian people how successful Russia has been in its war against global terrorism.

The report said the train is slated to return to Moscow on WWII Victory Day (May 9).

Reuters Russian Defense Ministry exhibition of weapons from Syrian war

Reuters Exhibition displaying spoils from Syrian war