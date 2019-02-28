'Trump bear-hug will make it hard for Netanyahu to refuse'

Yesha Council leader won't interfere in election campaign, but promises to fight next gov. if "Deal of the Century" is carried out.

Yesha Council Chairman and Kedumim Council head Hananel Dorani is worried about talk of the Trump Administration peace plan.

"On the one hand, the American administration says we won't be forced to do anything, but on the other hand, Trump's bear-hug will make it hard for Netanyahu to refuse, so we're very concerned about what the plan entails, as no one knows what it is. We heard Kushner talking about borders and therefore there's cause for concern. Even if the plan is shelved and won't be promoted, it creates a negative discourse that the Judea and Samaria theater is space that can be traded, redistributed, or restricted, and this is unacceptable and we'll fight it," Dorani said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

He said since Trump won the presidency, the freeze in Judea and Samaria has been halted, but citizens still suffer from significant restrictions.

Hillel Meir/TPS Hananel Dorani

"In the Obama era there was almost a total freeze. Since the beginning of the Trump era, there's been construction and we must say thank you for the good. But at the present time we're submitting plans to the Civil Administration, but not every plan can be submitted for discussion. It's impossible to say plans for unconnected construction also limit the number of units relative to the size of the community which makes it almost impossible to develop industrial zones," he says.

Dorani stresses the Yesha Council will not interfere in the elections. "Traditionally we don't declare support for one party or another, but of course support the right-wing bloc."