Trump: Netanyahu has done 'great job' as PM

Trump defends Netanyahu ahead of reported announcement of decision on corruption charges against him, addresses Israeli-PA peace deal.

US President Donald Trump defended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday as the premier reportedly awaits a decision on whether he will be indicted on corruption charges.

"I can say this, he's done a great job as prime minister," Trump said in Hanoi after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jing Un.

"He's tough, smart, and strong. He's very defensive, his military has been built up a lot," Trump said.

Israel's attorney general was expected to announce Thursday a decision on whether he intends to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges, Israeli media reported.

The reports come with Netanyahu in the midst of a re-election campaign ahead of April 9 elections.

Trump said he was not in a position to comment on the corruption allegations.

Trump also discussed prospects for peace between Israel and the PA. He said, "we have a

good shot at peace."

"All my life, I've heard that the toughest of all deals, when they talk about tough deals, the toughest all of deals would be peace between Israel and the Palestinians," he said.

"They say it's the impossible deal. I'd love to produce it. We'll see what happens," said Trump, whose son-in-law Jared Kushner is working on a Mideast peace plan.