Building the Temple: You’ve got to have a heart

This week's edition of Temple Talk features Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman in animated discussion of the last two Torah portions of the Book of Exodus, Vayakhel and Pekudei, which document the completion of the desert Tabernacle.

What an amazing accomplishment for the Children of Israel in the harsh desert, and what a lesson for us today - we can build the Holy Temple.

Our hosts also continue their considerations of last week's theme of the Golden Calf and share some original Torah thoughts, as well as important news from the Temple Mount.