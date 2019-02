A senior political official on Wednesday summarized the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"It can be said that the crisis of the downing of the Russian plane is behind us. We are not returning to Israel with any restrictions on our activity, but with a clear policy that we will continue to act," the source said.



The Prime Minister himself referred to the meeting after it ended, defining it as "very good."

"The meeting dealt with Iran's military buildup in Syria. We discussed the matter in great detail, and we presented examples of the entrenchment attempts as well as the steps we are taking," Netanyahu said.

He added that "The head of Military Intelligence took an active part in the discussion and showed intelligence materials. President Putin showed understanding for Israel's security needs and said at the end of the discussion that it was a very helpful meeting. There were those who said that the relationship had run aground, but that is not the case at all - we are on the path of cooperation."



The prime minister also spoke of Israel's demand that the Russians not transfer advanced defense systems to the Syrians. "Israel will continue to act as necessary to defend itself against Iranian aggression. We will do so while continuing the military coordination in order to prevent friction."