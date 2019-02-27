Israeli police arrest PA Jerusalem district governor

Israeli police on Wednesday arrested the Palestinian Authority's chief of the Jerusalem governate, following riots on the Temple Mount, officials said.

The Palestinian Authority governor Adnan Gheith was among 22 Arabs residents arrested overnight in raids in east Jerusalem, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Police confirmed two arrests, including "a senior official from the Palestinian Authority," over suspicions of fraud and forgery.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP they were also arrested in connection with "recent incidents" on the Temple Mount.

The suspects were being questioned, Rosenfeld said, without providing further details.

Over the past week and a half, Arab rioters have clashed with police on the Temple Mount, demanding the reopening of an area closed off since 2003. Israeli authorities closed the Golden Gate and the surrounding space in 2003 after it was discovered that the area was being used for terrorism.

On Sunday, police arrested and later released a top Muslim official responsible for maintaining religious sites in Jerusalem, Abdel Azeem Salhab, and his deputy after the holy site incidents.

Salhab is the head of the council of the Waqf in Jerusalem, the religious authority that governs the Temple Mount and other sites.

The arrest drew condemnation from Jordan.