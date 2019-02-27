Tags:ILTV
Analysis: Israel takes on the Waqf
ILTV speaks with Dr. Col. (Ret.) Reuven Berko, Middle East Expert, bout the illegal demonstrations at the Temple Mount.
Mosques built atop Temple Mount
iStock
