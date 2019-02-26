'A knife in the back of IDF soldiers'

"My Truth" reserve soldier's organization Director Avichai Shorshan strongly criticizes the Breaking the Silence exhibition in the European Union taking place.

"The exhibition that the Breaking the Silence organization is currently conducting in the European Union is a stab in the back of IDF soldiers," says Shorshan. "The attempt to present IDF soldiers as war criminals is once again a huge tailwind of moral support for the terror organizations operating against our soldiers.

"The organization is trying to recycle old material and presents old claims that the most recent of them are from 2004. This organization is funded by the European Union, and now as a slave before his master the organization comes to 'deliver the goods'," attacked Shorshan.

In recent months, the "My Truth" organization collected dozens of testimonies of reserve soldiers who present the true picture, according to which the real war criminals are Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the other terrorist organizations.

The "Human Shields" project of "My Truth" describes the cynical use made by the terror organizations of the civilian population as human shields. "A terrorist who throws a grenade under the cover of small children, or women who stand in the line of fire to absorb the fire themselves are few examples of the human rights violations committed by the terror organizations," says Shorshan.

"Criticism is legitimate, but lies that are presented to the nations of the world cross another red line by the organization that continues to harm IDF soldiers again and again. The State of Israel must act in the international arena to undermine the false messages disseminated by the organization, and tell the whole world who are the real war criminals in this conflict. The State must put an end to the slanders and calumnies being leveled against our soldiers around the world."