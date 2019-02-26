'Attacked Rabbi is showing resilience'

Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog spoke Tuesday with Chief Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich of Argentina, who is in the hospital following a violent anti-Semitic attack at his home.

"I spoke with Rabbi Davidovich. I gave him comfort. I hugged him. I said that the Jewish people care for him. He is in [a lot of] pain, but he shows resilience and a good mood. He is in the hospital under post-traumatic circumstances," Herzog said of the Chief Rabbi's condition.

"I did depict clear traits of anti-Semitism in the way he described what happened. I'm sure the authorities in Argentina will take firm steps to find the villains, put them on trial, send them to jail, and also combat anti-Semitism, which has risen in Argentina in recent years," he said.

Anti-Semitism "is a world-wide phenomenon based on the fact that social networks nurture people of hate and I think [the fight against it] has got to do with two things: legal, waging the legal battle with the definition of anti-Semitism as wide as possible. And education, teaching about the Holocaust, the lessons of anti-Semitism, the lessons of what hate brings to humanity and to human beings."