Yesha Council to MDA donors: Don't endanger human life

In unusual move, Yesha Council appeals to American MDA donors not to allow MDA to close ambulance stations in Judea and Samaria.

In light of the closure and reduction of Magen David Adom (MDA) stations in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, the Yesha Council will appeals to MDA donors and friends in Israel and around the world, and request that they be informed of this change in policy.

The Yesha Council intends to publish ads to that effect this weekend, with an emphasis on Jewish media in the United States.

The ad reads: "Dear MDA Friends in Israel and Around the world, We deeply regret and protest MDA's decision to cut back and close down ambulance stations in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley."

"We must not allow the endangerment of human life!" the ad concludes.

The ad contains an MDA letter with a list of some of the stations that will be closed or reduced as of this Friday.

The publishing of the ad is an unusual step taken by the Yesha Council in light of the closure of the planned stations this weekend, creating a situation in which large areas will remain without adequate emergency medical care.

The Council noted that the time to respond to the evacuation of patients and those injured in accidents or terror attacks may be prolonged and endanger human life.