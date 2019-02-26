Bennett: Our enemies must know that Jewish blood isn't cheap

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) condemned the attack on the chief rabbi of Argentina, and called for “action” to deter future anti-Semitic attacks.

“This terrible attack on the chief rabbi in Argentina must be condemned by everyone,” said Bennett in a statement Tuesday morning. “All our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Davidovich for his full and speedy recovery - but thoughts and prayers are not enough. Enough is enough - it is time for action.”

Bennett accused world leaders of failing to “learn the lessons of the past”, and called for Argentina’s government to confront anti-Semitism in the country.



“Today the leaders of the world in Europe, in South America, all over are failing in their responsibility to learn the lessons of the past. But unlike the past, today we have Israel, and every Jew around the world must know they have a home here, we are waiting.



“But for Jews who want to live in Argentina, or France, or England, or the US or anywhere, we are also here. We will stand up against anti-Semitism. A strong Israel is the only answer - our enemies should know, Jewish blood is not cheap.



“I call on Argentina’s government to make a very clear stand in words and actions - the criminals who did this must be found and brought to justice.”

On Monday, the Chief Rabbi of Argentina, Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich, and his wife were attacked after several men broke into their Buenos Aires residence.

The assailants apparently singled out the rabbi, telling him they knew he was the religious leader of the local Jewish community.

"We know that you are the rabbi of the Jewish community,” the assailants reportedly said during the attack.

The perpetrators stole money and personal items during the attack.

Rabi Davidovich was seriously injured in the attack, and has been hospitalized.