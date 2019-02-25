Bennett: Only we can resist US pressure to create PA state

New Right chairman responds to Jared Kushner interview on US peace plan. 'The choice is between the right and Palestine.'

New Right party chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett warned that the Trump Administration's peace plan posed a danger to Israel following remarks by Trump Adviser Jared Kushner about the plan.

"Kushner's words prove what we already knew - the day after the elections, the Americans will push the Netanyahu-Lapid-Ganz government to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state on Route 6 and the division of Jerusalem, and Netanyahu will have to sell it [to Israel]," Bennett said.

"There is a clear and immediate danger right before our eyes: and that is the establishment of a Palestinian state," he said.

"Netanyahu and Trump agree on the timing of the plan immediately after the elections. And the fact that the left-wing party of Ganz and Lapid will crawl into the coalition is also known in advance," Bennett added.

:There is only one way to prevent this, and it is a strong and powerful new right party that will recommend Netanyahu, but will exert counter-pressure to stop the creation of a Palestinian state.

"In the coming elections, the choice will be between the right and Palestine," Bennett concluded.