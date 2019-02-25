Balad files complaint against journalist

Chairman Amtanes Shehadeh of the Balad Party sent Yediot Ahronot and Channel 12 Television a complaint against journalist Amit Segal.

The complaint came after Segal called the party "a terrorist organization funded by political parties." in Yediot Ahronot's weekend supplement and the television station's Meet the Press program on Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Shehadeh wrote in the letter that Segal's statements are beyond the limits of freedom of expression and the press. "These statements call for the delegitimization of the Balad party, which has a democratic platform that calls for a state of all its citizens, incites against it and harms its reputation."

"The Balad party sees that in the shadow of the open hostility and incitement against Arab society in general and against the Balad party in particular, a statement such as 'a terrorist organization' is liable to encourage violence against the party's leadership and supporters, and therefore is not only prohibited libel, but very dangerous incitement," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Amit Segal filed a libel suit in the Herzliya Magistrate's Court for NIS 140,059 against former Haaretz official, Yitzhak Laor, who called him Hitler on Facebook.

"The time has come to put an end once and for all to a despicable phenomenon that has become routine," he wrote.