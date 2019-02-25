'I need you in order to win'

Netanyahu responds to recent polls and to the Attorney General’s decision in the cases against him, expected to be published soon.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday published a post on Facebook in which he responded to the recent polls and to the Attorney General’s decision in the cases against him, which is expected to be published in the coming days.

“The left wants to defeat us in the elections in order to establish a Lapid-Gantz government with the support of a bloc of Arab parties,” wrote Netanyahu.

“In order to do so, they are pressuring the Attorney General to file an indictment against me at all costs and before the elections. They are pressing for an indictment to be filed for bribery because of two and a half articles on the Internet,” the Prime Minister continued.

“They even work to deprive me of the basic right to finance my legal defense, against an army of investigators and lawyers who operate against me 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a cost of half a billion shekels at the expense of taxpayers.”

“So far, the left's pressure appears to be succeeding. But it all depends on you. I need you to win.”

“I need you to prevent the establishment of Lapid-Gantz's left-wing government that will endanger the land of Israel and stop all our great achievements in all areas. I need you, because only a big Likud will prevent a leftist government,” concluded Netanyahu.