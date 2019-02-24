'High probability' that PM, Trump will meet before elections

The announcement of the prime minister’s speech at AIPAC next month also lays the groundwork for a meeting between Netanyahu and American President Donald Trump.



A source in the White House confirmed to Arutz Sheva that talks had already begun with Netanyahu's office to coordinate a meeting with President Trump during the visit to Washington.



According to the official, "there is a high probability" that a meeting between Netanyahu and the US president will take place, and he estimated that the matter would be settled in the coming days.



The Prime Minister's Office did not comment on the contacts for a meeting between the two men.

For Netanyahu, the meeting is also important on the political level, since the annual AIPAC conference takes place about two weeks before the elections in Israel. Trump wants to allow Netanyahu the photo and the meeting with Trump, in part because of the good relations between the two.



It should be noted that MK Yair Lapid was also invited to the AIPAC conference, and Benny Gantz is also expected to attend. However, for the organizers, the two main speakers on the lobby's website are Prime Minister Netanyahu and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.