16 Israelis injured in accident in Chile

16 Israeli tourists in their 60s and 70s were injured on Sunday when a boat capsized in a river in southern Chile.

The victims were evacuated to local hospitals. Some of them are reportedly in serious condition.

The Israeli consul in Chile, Leon Suissa, is making his way to the scene.

The Foreign Ministry said that Israel's ambassador to Chile, Eldad Khayat, and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Section of the Foreign Ministry are accompanying the incident and are in contact with the injured and the relevant authorities in Chile.

The department staff is in continuous contact with the organizers of the trip in Israel and with the consul in the field and will continue to handle the case, as required.