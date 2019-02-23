Otzma Yehudit: AIPAC should come home

The Otzma Yehudit party responded to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) refusal to meet its party members.

"We call on AIPAC members to do the right and expected thing and return home to Israel before they involve themselves in elections," the party said. "When they arrive here, they will be able to be partners in the crucial and existential decisions of those living in Israel, and we will be happy for them to make decisions together with Israel's citizens."

"In any case, AIPAC's hypocrisy rings loud and clear: We have never heard AIPAC condemn so strongly Joint Arab List MKs Hanin Zoabi and Ahmad Tibi running for the Knesset. They also never came out against certain Israeli leftists, such as Ofer Cassif, who called to cancel the Jewish State.

"In any case, the Israeli voter should know that AIPAC's opposition stems from one thing: They insist on seeing the rise of the Israeli left and they will be happy if the government gives land and weapons to its enemies. Because at the end of the day, AIPAC members won't pay the price of the terror attacks and bloodshed of Israeli citizens."