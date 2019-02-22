IAEA says Iran adhering to 2015 nuclear deal

UN atomic watchdog says Iran complying with JCPOA from which US withdrew.

Iran has been adhering to the 2015 deal with world powers limiting its nuclear program, the UN atomic watchdog said Friday, according to AFP.

The latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran was still complying with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with global powers under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

The IAEA's latest report showed that over the past three-month period, Iran's stock of heavy water had risen from 122.8 to 124.8 metric tons and that it held 163.8kg of enriched uranium, up from 149.4kg in November.

Both levels are within the limits foreseen by the JCPOA.

The IAEA has released several reports indicating that Iran is implementing its side of its nuclear deal with major powers.

Last May, US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal 2015 and has since then imposed two rounds of sanctions against Iran.

Iran, angry over the US withdrawal from the deal, has threatened several times that it will begin uranium enrichment beyond previous levels if the remaining parties fail to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal.

Germany, France and Britain, which did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal, have been scrambling to prevent a collapse of the agreement.

The EU recently introduced a trade mechanism that would bypass US sanctions on Iran, in a bid to save the 2015 deal.

However, while Iran initially welcomed the creation of the vehicle -- called INSTEX -- as a "first step", last week Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the mechanism "falls short of the commitments by the E3 to save the nuclear deal".

