No money for one who rewards murders of Jews

Jay Shapiro thinks that Abu Mazen will never change his ways and must accept the treatment he deserves as a supporter of terrorism.

Jay Shapiro finds it difficult to understand why Israel continues to cooperate with Abu Mazen after it was reported this week that the Palestinian Authority pays more than NIS 502 million to terrorists and their families each year.

He wonders how anyone who identifies with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas can explain his conduct, which leads to support and encouragement of terrorism.

Shapiro thinks that the very fact that the Palestinians refuse to accept the tax money Israel collects for them, if the amount paid to the terrorists is deducted, constitutes confirmation that the Oslo agreements are no longer worth the paper they were signed on.