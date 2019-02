IDF forces arrest two Palestinian Authority Arabs, find them armed with a knife and firebomb.

IDF forces on Thursday night arrested two Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs who were armed with a knife and firebomb.

The Arabs were arrested as they neared Route 90, coming from the direction of Yeriho.

The Arabs were detected by an IDF observation post. Soldiers were sent to the scene to arrest the suspects and transferred to Shabak (Israel Security Agency) for interrogation.