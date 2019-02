The dynamics behind the perpetuation of Jew hatred and what to do about it.

Dr Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the dynamics behind the perpetuation of Jew hatred along with the violence it brings and what to do about it.

In his opinion, discerning the difference between BLAME and RESPOSIBILITY for Jew hatred is a key for increased awareness, self defense needed to maintain Aliyah; that is, staying in the Land after coming on Aliyah.