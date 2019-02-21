'Union of the Right-Wing Parties' submits Knesset list

Jewish Home, National Union and Otzma Yehudit submit list of candidates to the Central Elections Committee.

The Jewish Home, National Union and Otzma Yehudit on Thursday evening submitted their list of candidates for the elections to the 21st Knesset to the Central Elections Committee, headed by Justice Hanan Melcer.

The list will be called "Union of the Right-Wing Parties".

The order of candidates is:

1. Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home)

2. Bezalel Smotrich (National Union)

3. Motti Yogev (Jewish Home)

4. Ofir Sofer (National Union)

5. Michael Ben Ari (Otzma Yehudit)

6. Idit Silman (Jewish Home)

7. Orit Strook (National Union)

8. Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit)

9. Yossi Cohen (National Union)

10. Davidi Ben Zion (Jewish Home)