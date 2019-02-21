Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu castigated the new alliance formed by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, claiming the new ‘Blue and White’ party was a left-wing movement masquerading as a centrist party.

Speaking at Kfar Maccabiah Thursday night, Netanyahu warned that the union between Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Lapid’s Yesh Atid – dubbed the Blue and White party – would, if it were able to form the next government, establish a Palestinian state which could threaten the State of Israel’s very existence.

Netanyahu also said that the Blue and White party would rely on anti-Zionist Arab factions in the Knesset to create a ‘blocking majority’ to try to block the formation of a right-wing government.

“They will rely on a blocking majority of Arab parties which not only don’t recognize the State of Israel, they are working to annihilate it. A right-wing, Zionist blocking majority is forbidden [the left says], but a blocking majority with Arab parties which work to destroy Israel is legitimate? That is absurd,” Netanyahu said, referring to criticism of his recent pressure on the Jewish Home to form a joint list with the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, in the hopes of preserving a right-wing majority in the Knesset.

“A government like this [led by Gantz and Lapid] will destroy Israel economically and establish a Palestinian state on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, next to Afula, next to Beer Sheva. A Palestinian state that will threaten our existence. That is what they’re planning to do. All of the left, which is part of this disastrous conspiracy, is working to help them bring their ‘solution’.”