Poll taken after announcement of Blue and White joint list show left-wing alliance defeating Likud in election.

A new poll conducted Thursday following the announcement of a joint run between the Israel Resilience party and Yesh Atid show the new left-wing alliance, dubbed the Blue and White party, becoming the largest faction in the Knesset – and defeating the Likud.

The poll was conducted Thursday, following the announcement Thursday morning that former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience faction and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid would be running jointly.

The poll, conducted by Midgam on behalf of Channel 12, shows the left-wing, Arab bloc reaching parity with the right-wing – religious bloc at 60 seats each.

The new Blue White party would win the most seats if new elections were held today, the poll found, with 36 mandates, compared to 30 for the Likud.

Labor would win just eight seats, while the far-left Meretz would fall to four mandates.

The Arab parties would win a total of 12 seats – six for the Joint List, and six for Ta’al.

Kulanu and Yisrael Beytenu would narrowly cross the electoral threshold, entering the Knesset with four each, while United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, compared to five for Shas.

The New Right is projected to win six seats, while the alliance of the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit parties disappoints with just four seats – leaving Otzma’s representatives out of the Knesset.

Orly Levy’s Gesher and Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut fail to cross the threshold.