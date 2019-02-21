Lapid-Gantz-Ya'alon list: 'Blue and White'

New details have been published about the alliance signed Thursday morning between Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi.



The new list will not be composed of the names of the lists that comprise it, as many have predicted, and will be called "Blue and White" (“Kahol Lavan”).



The first 30 places will be divided according to the following system: 13 seats for the Yesh Atid party headed by Yair Lapid, 12 seats for Israel Resilience headed by Benny Gantz, and 4 seats for the Telem party headed by Moshe Ya'alon, while former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi will also be placed on the list.

According to the agreement, Gantz and Lapid will jointly run the premiership and, if they win and form the coalition, Gantz will be appointed to the post after the elections and Lapid will replace him two and a half years later. It was also agreed that Lapid would be foreign minister until then, and Ya'alon would be defense minister.



Tonight, at 8:00 pm, the heads of the alliance will hold a press conference during which they will launch the new list to be submitted today to the Central Elections Committee.