Reservists take case against Hamas to ICC

In recent months, the My Truth organization has collected testimonies from dozens of reservists describing human rights violations and war crimes committed by the terrorist organizations as part of the Human Shields project.



As part of this project, written, signed and photographed testimonies of reserve soldiers will be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) this morning, Thursday, for the first time in the framework of a complaint against Hamas and its leader, Ismail Haniyeh.



Attorney Ori Morad of the Jerusalem Institute of Justice will present the court with the main points of the matter and the court is expected to hear the complaint and decide whether to initiate criminal proceedings against Hamas and its head.



"The time has come to put an end to the fabricated stories that the international community recites against IDF soldiers and against Israel," the group’s chairman Avihai Shorshan said.

"The cynical use that the Palestinians regularly make of the civilian population tells the true story. A story of systematic war crimes and horrific human rights violations by the terrorist organizations. The world must understand that they are the war criminals - and not IDF soldiers who operate according to the strictest ethical codes in the world," Shorshan added.