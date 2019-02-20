IDF strikes Hamas post over arson balloons from Gaza

IDF targets Hamas military post in southern Gaza after incendiary balloons launched into Israeli territory.

The IDF said it carried out air strikes Wednesday against a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip after balloons carried an incendiary device over the border into Israeli territory.

"During the day, arson balloons were identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

"In response, an IDF aircraft targeted a Hamas military post in the southern Gaza Strip," it added.

A Gaza security source said an Israeli aircraft fired three projectiles at an observation post and farmland

east of the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, causing damage but no casualties.

The Israeli strike is the first on Gaza since January.