Smotrich: On April 10 we will be separate from Otzma Yehudit

National Union leader says joint run with Otzma Yehudit 'not natural' for his party, but necessitated by political realities.

US President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century' will soon be on Netanyahu's desk. The recent past has taught us one thing - the Likud can not be trusted, and Bennett's list of Disengagement-supporters and refugees from Yesh Atid is hardly a stable foundation.

That is why we decided to run together with Otzma Yehudit, to ensure that no right-wing vote would go to waste. It is true that this union does not come naturally to us, but now the risks are too great.

The ugly campaigns and spins which will be directed at religious Zionism following this technical block are known and expected. But that's exactly what it is: a technical block.

On April 10 we will be separated as friends and the Jewish home - the National Union will continue to represent the true and unequivocal path of religious Zionism.

MK Smotrich is the chairman of the National Union party.