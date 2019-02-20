Billboard campaign: 'The true Right supports Sovereignty!'

Throughout country hundreds of signs hung calling on voters to support parties committed to imposing sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Sovereignty Movement activists embarked on an operation to encourage voting for parties committed to the vision of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

As part of the campaign, the activists posted billboards throughout the country, saying "The true Right supports Sovereignty!"

Movement leaders Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar emphasize the campaign is unaffiliated with any particular party and that no political functionaries on behalf of any party are behind it.

"We are making a comprehensive call for all representatives in the Right camp in their various parties to stand behind their praiseworthy declarations of commitment to the vision of sovereignty," movement leaders said.

"At the same time, our call is also intended for the general public of voters to support those parties that have made sovereignty an integral part of their political platform. Join us! ribonut@gmail.com"





