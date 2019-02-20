Eli Yishai expected to be placed 6th on united right-wing list

After Otzma Yehudit agrees to Jewish Home's terms, Yahad chief likely to receive 6th spot on joint list, with guarantees for gov't ministry.

Talks towards a united right-wing ticket bringing together four smaller factions continue Wednesday, with Yahad chairman and former Interior Minister Eli Yishai expected to receive the sixth spot on a joint ticket.

Earlier on Wednesday, Otzma Yehudit, led by followers of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, agreed to a compromise deal offered by the Jewish Home, clearing the main obstacles to a joint run.

Under the arrangement, Otzma would receive the fifth and eight spots of a technical bloc, with no obligations to remain with the Jewish Home-National Union after election day.

It now appears that Yishai, who ran in a joint list with Otzma in 2015, will be given the sixth spot on the united list with the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma.

In addition, Yishai has received guarantees from Prime Minister Netanyahu that he will be appointed a minister in the next government in exchange for not running an independent campaign. This assurance was made without connection to Yishai’s talks with the Jewish Home-National Union.

The National Union and Jewish Home, however, said such an arrangement was not “on the table”, while refusing to share details of the outline of a tentative deal with Yahad.

“This offer is not on the table. Eli Yishai was given another very generous offer, and since we respect him, we won’t try to negotiate via the media.”