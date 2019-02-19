Thousands march in memory of Ori Ansbacher

More than 2,000 youth, children and adults are taking part in the 'City of Light' march in memory of Ori Ansbacher Tuesday evening.

One of the initiators of the event, Eliasaf Peretz, the son of Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz, who lost his two brothers in Israel's wars, said during the event: "We gathered here tonight because of a terrible heartbreak. We gathered to cry, and to knock on the doors of the heart, and to grab onto those sparks of hope."

We have gathered here because we do not agree to let the wicked win," said Peretz.

"We stand here in Jerusalem, different people, different faces and different opinions, in order to take responsibility. Unfortunately, we could not prevent this murder, but we managed to prevent the indifference. We stand here and take responsibility for our extended [family], to show the kind of people we are. "We stand here in pain over the human life which was snuffed out here a week and a half ago Thursday," he said.

Addressing Ori Ansbacher, Peretz said: "You decided to the hearts of at-risk youth, to touch those in pain and to heal them with love. 13 days ago, on that Thursday, in the heart of a grove at the edge of Jerusalem, your life was shattered and your light snuffed out in a moment. Your dreams faded away, your words blossomed and fell there, on the land you loved so much."

"Ori, look around and see all who have gathered to come here. We stand here seeking to illuminate the dark path, to reveal that bright light so that we will not fail in the long and complex journey of our people, to be free in the Land of Israel," he concluded.

The event opens with a "march of light" from Ein Yael to the first station in Jerusalem. The event will be attended by artists Ehud Banai, Shlomi Shabat, Yuval Dayan, Amir Benayoun, Micha Sheetrit and members of the Shalva group. During the event, artist Shlomi Shabat is expected to perform for the first time Ori's song "A World of Peace," which she wrote.