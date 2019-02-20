Attacker's mother praises: He was butcher, knew how to slaughter

In a broadcast on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) last week, the mother of Muhammad Said Muhammad Ali, a 19-year old Muslim who was killed when he attacked Israeli policemen with a knife at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, said that her son had been "a lion", reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

She praised how he wielded the knife when he attacked the policemen, explaining that he had been a butcher.

She then sang: "Muhammad Ali was a courageous man, oh knife commandos… You are the pride of Islam… Your knife sent those midgets running in all directions."

She added that "Palestine" and Allah deserve that Palestinians sacrifice their lives for their sake. The mother's name was not mentioned.