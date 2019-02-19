Israel Resilience: Full list of candidates

Israel Resilience Party reveals party's full candidate list for 21st Knesset ahead of event. At this point Orly Levy still outside.

The Resilience to Israel - Telem list, headed by Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya'alon, was unveiled this afternoon ahead of this evening's launch event.

Despite reports in the media about a close connection between Israel Resilience and the Gesher party headed by MK Orly Levi Abeksis, it appears efforts to form a union have not succeeded and the list presented this evening will not include Levy Abekasis and her party members.

First place on the list is Benny Gantz, second place is former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon, and third place is Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn.

The entire Israel Resilience - Telem candidate list for the 21st Knesset is as follows: