Israel Resilience: Full list of candidates

The Resilience to Israel - Telem list, headed by Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya'alon, was unveiled this afternoon ahead of this evening's launch event.
Despite reports in the media about a close connection between Israel Resilience and the Gesher party headed by MK Orly Levi Abeksis, it appears efforts to form a union have not succeeded and the list presented this evening will not include Levy Abekasis and her party members.
First place on the list is Benny Gantz, second place is former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon, and third place is Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn.
The entire Israel Resilience - Telem candidate list for the 21st Knesset is as follows:
1. Benny Gantz
2. Moshe Bogie Ya'alon
3. Avi Nissenkorn
4. Miki Haimovich
5. Yoaz Hendel
6. Michael Biton
7. Chili Tropper
8. Zvi Hauser
9. Orit Farkash-Hacohen
10. Meirav Cohen
11. Asaf Zamir
12. Izhar Shay
13. Orly Fruman
14. Omer Yankelevich
15. Gadeer Mreeh
16. Alon Shuster
17. Ram Shefa
18. Gadi Yevarkan
19. Eitan Ginzburg
20. Einav Kabla
21. Itzhak Ilan
22. Hila Shay Vazan
23. Moshe "Mutz" Matalon
24. Ruth Wasserman Lande
25. Alon Tal
26. Yair Farjun
27. Omer Shlayer
28. Michal Cotler Wunsh
29. Idit Wexler
30. Keren Gonen