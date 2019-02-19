Netanyahu: Anti-Semitism an 'epidemic' that endangers everyone

PM Netanyahu calls on French European leaders to act against anti-Semitism following desecration of French Jewish cemetery.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called anti-Semitism in Europe an "epidemic following reports that a Jewish cemetery in France was desecrated Tuesday.

"What happened today in France is shocking. 80 Jewish graves were desecrated by Nazi symbols by wild anti-Semites," Netanyahu said in a special statement.

"I call upon all the leaders of France and Europe to come out strongly against anti-Semitism, an epidemic that endangers everyone, not only us, and should be condemned everywhere and every time when it raises its head," he stated.

Around 80 graves were daubed with swastikas at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France.

The damage was discovered on Tuesday morning at a cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, close to the border with Germany in the Alsace region, a statement from the regional security office said.