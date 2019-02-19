Cabinet minister to French Jews: 'Come home'

Minister Galant says vandalism of French Jewish cemetery “reminiscent of dark days in the history of the Jewish people."

Minister and Cabinet member Yoav Galant on Tuesday condemned anti-Semitism in France in the wake of the vandalism discovered at a Jewish cemetery, calling on French Jews to “come home” to Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, swastikas were found sprayed on some 80 graves in a Jewish cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, close to the border with Germany in the Alsace region.

The vandalism was discovered ahead of protest rallies in Paris and other French cities to denounce a spate of anti-Semitic incidents in the country, culminating with the harassment of Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut at a “yellow vest” protest on Saturday.

Galant tweeted that the vandalism at the Jewish cemetery was “reminiscent of dark days in the history of the Jewish people.”

“Last week I visited the French Jewish community, which faces anti-Semitic attacks and a process of assimilation.

“The State of Israel is the protected national home for the Jews of the world. I strongly condemn the anti-Semitism in France and call on [its] Jews - come home, immigrate to Israel.”