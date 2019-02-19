KFC to reopen in Israel?

Fourth times the charm? Fried chicken giant reportedly gearing up for another shot at the Israeli market.

American fast food chain KFC is recruiting staff ahead of a planned reopening in Israel, the business daily Globes reported.

The company announced six months ago that it would relaunch in Israel for the fourth time.

Kentucky Fried Chicken opened and closed in Israel in the 80s and the 90s, and then remained open between 2003 and 2012.

In KFC’s last incarnation in Israel, franchise owner Udi Shamai’s eight locations went kosher after the company allowed him to switch the milk powder in the crispy coating to soy and to use kosher-killed chickens instead of those provided by the company.

“The moment we switched to kosher, sales began to plunge and it was no longer economically viable. The product was less good whereas things had gone fine with un-kosher chickens,” Shamai told Globes.

KFC has 45,000 outlets in over 135 countries. It has six outlets in the Palestinian Authority.