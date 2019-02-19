Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations has launched a nationwide campaign to demand Ilhan Omar’s immediate resignation from Congress over her recent anti-Semitic tirades. Cardoza-Moore who serves as a United Nations Special Envoy for the World Council of Independent Christian Churches (WCICC) which represents over 44 million congregants worldwide and whose “Focus On Israel” television program reaches a global audience of over a billion, has begun a petition to increase pressure upon Omar to stand down.

“Ilhan Omar is waging an unholy war against the Jewish people from Congress. She is about to learn that the Jewish people don’t stand alone, millions of people of faith and conscience stand with the Jewish people. We will neither sleep nor slumber as she uses the heart of American democracy and freedom to defame God’s chosen people and God’s chosen land.” Said Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN).

Cardoza-Moore continued: “Ilhan Omar tricked her electorate into voting for her by lying about her support for Israel. She supports the destruction of the State of Israel and is a virulent anti-Semite with close connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. As American patriots and people of faith, we cannot afford to standby as she continues to sow religious hatred. Proclaiming Justice to The Nations has launched a nationwide petition demanding her immediate resignation. We will continue to act as a firewall around the Jewish people, whenever Jew hatred arises, because their God is our God and their values are our values.”

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established to educate Christians about their Biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel, utilizing powerful film and video presentations, a variety of grassroots rallies, events and speaking engagements to facilitate dialogue between the Christian and Jewish communities in support of the State of Israel and against global genocidal anti-Semitism. In recent months the organization has led the struggle against BDS in America with a wave of state resolutions and the upcoming release of a new documentary film that will expose the truth behind the BDS movement.