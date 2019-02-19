Two policemen killed in explosion in Cairo

Two Egyptian killed, three wounded when explosive device carried by terrorist they were pursuing goes off in heart of Cairo.

Two Egyptian policemen were killed and three wounded when an explosive device carried by a terrorist they were pursuing exploded in the heart of Cairo on Monday, an interior ministry statement said, according to Reuters.

According to the ministry, security forces were pursuing the man as part of the search for the perpetrator of an attempted attack against a police patrol in western Cairo on Friday.

After catching the suspect in Cairo's ancient Islamic district close to the Al Azhar mosque, "one of the explosive devices in his possession exploded, causing the death of the terrorist and the martyrdom of a police officer from national security and an officer from Cairo investigations (department)", the statement said.

At least three civilians were also injured, security sources said.

Friday's attempted attack left two policemen and three civilians with minor injuries when a home-made bomb exploded during an attempt to defuse it.

Egypt has been fighting an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula for several years. Most of the attacks in the region during this time period have been claimed by the Sinai Province, the Islamic State’s (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt.

The country has been under a state of emergency since April last year, after two suicide bombings at churches claimed by ISIS killed at least 45 people in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

In February of last year, Egypt launched operation “Sinai 2018” in a bid to rid the Sinai Peninsula of Islamist terrorists.

Attacks in the capital are relatively rare, but a roadside bomb in Giza killed three Vietnamese tourists and a Egyptian guide in December.