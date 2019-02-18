Netanyahu: 'Arab countries concerned how to fight radical Islam'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

"With the Arab countries, as with many Muslim countries, the question is how to fight radical Islam. Last week in Warsaw we saw something amazing - there were 64 ministers, representatives of 60 countries, together with representatives of Arab countries - representatives of Arab countries came to the stage and talked about Iran.

"They said that Iran is the greatest danger today. One of them was asked about Israel's military activity against Iran's efforts to establish itself in Syria, and his reply was: 'Every country has the right to defend itself.'

"They talked about finding solutions to problems in the Middle East and said, 'Yes, we want to solve the Israeli-Palestinian problem, but it cannot be solved unless we stop Iranian aggression'," said the Israeli Prime Minister.