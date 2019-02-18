Polish ambassador accuses Israeli lawmaker of racism

Polish Ambassador to Israel accuses acting Israeli Foreign Minister of racism over his comments on anti-Semitism in Poland.

Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski excoriated Israel's newly appointed acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) over his recent comments on anti-Semitism in Poland, amid a diplomatic row sparked last week when Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flouted a controversial Polish Holocaust censorship law.

Katz came under fire from the Polish ambassador over his comment that “Poles suckle anti-Semitism from their mother’s milk." Katz made the comments during an interview with i24NEWS and Israel Hayom on the tensions with the Polish government and the changing attitudes of former Chief of Staff Benny Gantz.

Magierowski excoriated Katz for the comment, sawing “It is amazing to see how the newly appointed foreign minister expresses himself in a racist and shameful way”.

It was reported on Monday morning that the Polish government is considering cancelling the Polish delegation’s visit to Israel tomorrow altogether, after the Polish premier backed out over the weekend. On Sunday, Poland said the Foreign Minister would be taking Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s place while the Polish delegation would go to the V4 summit in Jerusalem as planned.