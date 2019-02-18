BDS fail: Muslim congresswoman used Israeli technology

Despite endorsing BDS, US Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib used Israeli technology to build her website.

The Israel Advocacy Movement has uncovered an ironic fact about newly elected US Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who has endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In a video published on Sunday, the organization revealed that Tlaib’s website was built using Wix, an Israeli company that provides a free platform for web development.

The video exposes several other activists and organizations that have used Wix to build their websites. These include, among others, Washington University Students Against Apartheid, Students Against Apartheid at the University of Utah, Football for Palestine and Boycott Divest and Sanction Israel.

Tlaib, in addition to backing BDS, was asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress and replied “absolutely.”

“US aid should be leverage,” she said. “If you’re going to be a country that discriminates on somebody solely based on their faith, solely based on their skin color … to me, that doesn’t fit our value of our country.”

Tlaib and the others mentioned in the Israel Advocacy Movement’s video are not the first anti-Israel activists discovered to have used Wix for their websites.

In 2015, the University of Denver’s branch of Students for Justice in Palestine was discovered to have used Wix to build its website meant to disseminate its call for a boycott of Israel.

Two years earlier, the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland (ZF) discovered that “pro-Palestinian” activists who promote the BDS movement against Israel had similarly used Wix to create their websites.