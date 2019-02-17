More arrested in Health Ministry bribery affair

Raid on health inspector's home reveals hundreds of thousands of shekels from bribes to confirm sanitation passes to businesses.

Israel Police have arrested nine more suspects on Sunday and detained two others on suspicion of being involved in the bribe affair within the Health Ministry.

The investigation revealed on Monday brought to light the suspicion that the inspector received bribes in exchange for granting permits to businesses in Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of thousands of shekels were found in the suspect’s home during a raid in the course of the investigation.

The police suspect that the inspector had for years received bribes from dozens of business owners ranging between 3,000 to 4,000 NIS each time a business received a business license and confirmation that it met the sanitary conditions of the Ministry of Health.

Among the suspects arrested this morning were a father and son, owners of a food products chain store.

Police are expected to ask for a remand extension of some of the suspects arrested this morning.