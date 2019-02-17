Suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem

43-year-old man seriously wounded after being stabbed in Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. Security forces searching the area.

A 43-year-old man was wounded in what appears to be a stabbing attack on Sunday morning in Jerusalem's Gilo neighborhood.

MDA and ZAKA forces that arrived treated the wounded man. Police are conducting searches for the stabber, who has escaped the scene. The wounded man was stabbed a number of times in the chest.

Senior MDA medic Eliyahu Elmaliah related: "When I arrived at the scene, I saw a man of 43 sitting, leaning against the fence, vaguely conscious. He had a number of stab wounds on his upper body. I gave him life-saving medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding. We put him on an intensive care ambulance and quickly evacuated him to the hospital while he was in moderate condition."

Initial reports indicate the condition of the man is defined as serious. He has been evacuated to Shaare Zedek hospital in the city.

Police are examining the background for the stabbing. Shortly after the stabbing, it was reported that, according to information received by police, the stabbing was apparently criminal and not nationalistic in nature, but circumstances are still under investigation.