Sisi: Israel-PA conflict is main source of regional instability

The failure to reach a fair and final settlement in the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict represents the main source of instability in the Middle East, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi said Saturday.

The Egyptian President was speaking at the Munich Security Conference and was quoted by Haaretz.

Sisi said in his speech that his country supports international efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict based on the two-state solution within the pre-1967 borders and a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem.

Egypt is one of two Arab countries to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, with the other being Jordan.

In 2016, Egypt expressed a desire to play a key role in Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace talks, which have been stalled since 2014.

Sisi has in the past urged Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to seize what he said was a "real opportunity" for peace and hailed his own country's peace deal with Israel.

He repeated his call for a resumption of peace talks between Israel and the PA in September of 2018.

Although Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, their ties have been formally cold at times, and Egypt's political elite has remained hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

Ties appear to have improved under Sisi, who took power in 2013 after the army ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sisi recently acknowledged in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that Egypt and Israel closely cooperate in the Sinai Peninsula.

"The Air Force sometimes needs to cross to the Israeli side. And that's why we have a wide range of coordination with the Israelis," the Egyptian President said.