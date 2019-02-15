Stabbing attack thwarted near Jerusalem

Border Police officers on Friday evening thwarted a stabbing attack north of Jerusalem.

A Palestinian Arab had arrived at the al-Jib crossing, where he aroused the suspicion of the Border Police officers who were stationed at the site due to his behavior. Upon inspection he was discovered to be carrying out a large knife.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Arab intended to carry out a stabbing attack

The suspect, a resident of the village of al-Jib in his 20s, was transferred for questioning.

