Palestinian Authority: Jerusalem is not negotiable

Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Rami Hamdallah emphasized that Jerusalem, and all of its neighborhoods, suburbs, and nearby Bedouin encampments, is not for sale and is not negotiable.

Speaking in the Bedouin encampment of Bir Nabala, Hamdallah said that the PA's activities will continue regardless of the challenges. This, he said, is part of the responsibility of the PA Arabs and their justification for existence.

According to Hamdallah, Jerusalem will always be an inseparable part of "Palestine."

He also said that the PA Arabs proved to the world that despite Israel's financial and political "siege" and its "attacks," the building and development in the area are the PA's way of fighting, growing, and continued existence. Thanks to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' leadership and diplomatic activities, he said, the PA Arabs have managed to overcome the "plotting" against them.